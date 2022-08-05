Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $214.09. 8,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

