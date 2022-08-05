Stryker Co. (SYK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.695 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NYSE SYK opened at $214.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.55.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 79.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

