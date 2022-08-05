Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on August 31st

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of RGR stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $60,090.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $60,090.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,501 shares of company stock worth $607,194 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 73.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

