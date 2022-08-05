Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Price Target Increased to 105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 104.00 to 105.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUBCY. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.50.

Subsea 7 Stock Down 1.5 %

SUBCY stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

