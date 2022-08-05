Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Cap of $337,646.60

Substratum (SUB) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $337,646.60 and $58.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

