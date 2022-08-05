SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.24

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 15812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

SugarBud Craft Growers Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 million and a PE ratio of 0.41.

About SugarBud Craft Growers

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

