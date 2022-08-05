Suku Reaches Market Cap of $17.88 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Suku has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Suku coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $17.88 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,004.53 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003656 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00131248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,206,797 coins. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

