Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SUM. TheStreet cut Summit Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.86.

SUM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

