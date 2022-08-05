Summitry LLC Acquires 20,184 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 2.4% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.09. The stock had a trading volume of 101,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.