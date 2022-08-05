Summitry LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 578 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its position in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

