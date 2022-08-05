Summitry LLC Purchases 15,674 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE T traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,138,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

