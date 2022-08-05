Summitry LLC Purchases 15,674 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on T. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.
AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.