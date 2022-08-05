Summitry LLC Sells 6,028 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summitry LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.5% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,579.86.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $29.04 on Friday, reaching $1,918.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,652. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,939.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,147.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 58.71% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

