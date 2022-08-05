Summitry LLC Sells 857 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summitry LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Sysco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 331,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,876,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 42,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,481. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

