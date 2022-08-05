Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Holdings Cut by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,489 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 492,080 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,193,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 319,093 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 705,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $15,968,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,394. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,807.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $48,443.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,598.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,807.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,320 shares of company stock worth $948,841. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

