Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on September 29th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$60.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15,084.33, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.84. The firm has a market cap of C$35.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$56.14 and a twelve month high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.64.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

