Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a C$71.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.64.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

TSE:SLF opened at C$60.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.84. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$56.14 and a twelve month high of C$74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15,084.33, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.