SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Trading Up 7.2 %

SunPower stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunPower has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.61.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of SunPower by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 58,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 108,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 4.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of SunPower by 0.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.