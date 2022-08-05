SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.
SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.
SunPower Trading Up 7.2 %
SunPower stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunPower has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.61.
Institutional Trading of SunPower
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of SunPower by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 58,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 108,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 4.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of SunPower by 0.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
