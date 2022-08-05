Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Sunrun Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of RUN traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 635,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,143. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $36,962,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,973 shares of company stock worth $6,546,339 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $3,728,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

