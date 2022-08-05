Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 402,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,143. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,269 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

