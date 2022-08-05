Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 55,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 99,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,527,015.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 11,004 shares of company stock worth $169,341 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.50. 7,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,006. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.95. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $299.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $143.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Articles

