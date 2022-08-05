Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $32.16. 652,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,375. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.