Surface Oncology, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surface Oncology in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Surface Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 182.63%.

Surface Oncology Stock Performance

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 5th.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.60. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 26.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

