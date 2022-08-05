Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Sells $18,221.68 in Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Ross sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $18,221.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SURF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,498. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $8.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.61. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 182.63%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 5th.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

