Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $185.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.67.
Synaptics Price Performance
Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $145.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,777. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.46. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after acquiring an additional 481,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,329,000 after acquiring an additional 67,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Synaptics by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
