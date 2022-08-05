Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $185.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $145.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,777. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.46. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synaptics will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after acquiring an additional 481,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,329,000 after acquiring an additional 67,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Synaptics by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

