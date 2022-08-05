SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($5.06) per share.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $116,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 62.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.