SVB Leerink Raises Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $45.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. 27,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.62. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

