Switcheo (SWTH) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Switcheo (SWTH) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

