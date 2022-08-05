Sylo (SYLO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $453,600.00

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Sylo has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Sylo has a market cap of $9.47 million and $453,600.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sylo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

