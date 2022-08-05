Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.26

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and traded as high as $28.44. Symrise shares last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 61,197 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYIEY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Symrise from €106.00 ($109.28) to €107.00 ($110.31) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Symrise from €119.00 ($122.68) to €114.00 ($117.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

