Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Susquehanna

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYNA traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,215. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 104.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 14.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 329,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 495,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.