Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Announces Earnings Results

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Syneos Health updated its FY22 guidance to $4.97-5.11 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.97-$5.11 EPS.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.68. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

