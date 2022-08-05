Synthetix Hits One Day Volume of $131.13 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00017445 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $465.27 million and $131.13 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00061616 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

