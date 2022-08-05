Synthetix Hits One Day Volume of $131.13 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00017445 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $465.27 million and $131.13 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003620 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132147 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033546 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00061616 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
