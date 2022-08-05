System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Shares Down 4.3%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 244 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 244 ($2.99). Approximately 423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised System1 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.72) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3,050.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 270.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 295.53.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

