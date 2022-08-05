TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 39,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 68,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc in April 2021.

