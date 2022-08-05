Tachyon Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $611,190.71 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $611,190.71 and $8,860.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064366 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

IPX is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

