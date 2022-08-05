Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 14.5%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 14.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39. 12,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,341,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Talos Energy Trading Up 14.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.30. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $413.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $930,191.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,870,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,220,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $672,455.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,172,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $930,191.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,870,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,220,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,437 shares of company stock valued at $24,948,307 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 152,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

