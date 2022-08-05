Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Insider Activity

Target Price Performance

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $165.64. The stock had a trading volume of 42,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,601. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average of $193.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

