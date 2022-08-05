Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.62 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 127.85 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.70. The company has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 844.33. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 110.30 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.02 ($2.27).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($61,168.97). In related news, insider Clodagh Moriarty acquired 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($36,490.32). Also, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($61,168.97). Insiders bought 86,707 shares of company stock worth $10,473,466 over the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Taylor Wimpey

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.32) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.34).

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

