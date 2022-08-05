TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) EVP John S. Jenkins Sells 2,990 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TE Connectivity Price Performance
TEL opened at $133.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
