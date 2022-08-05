TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) EVP John S. Jenkins Sells 2,990 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $133.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.