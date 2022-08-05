Team Heretics Fan Token Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $259,075.43 and $74,674.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00629935 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com.

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

