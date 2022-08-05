Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.16. 54,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,339. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.37.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

