Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,973 shares of company stock worth $697,514. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 1.4 %

KLAC traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.79. 13,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

