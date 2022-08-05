Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $207.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,821. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.29.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

