Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.