Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JLL stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $174.07. 1,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

