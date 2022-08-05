Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.38. The stock had a trading volume of 87,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,504,563. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.