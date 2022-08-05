Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average is $134.14. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $203.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

