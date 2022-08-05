Tectonic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 624.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.28. 2,495,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,254,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.51 and a 200-day moving average of $322.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

