Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Teekay Tankers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TNK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.87. 6,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,199. The stock has a market cap of $771.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 151.27 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.