Telcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.03 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $99.34 million and $2.03 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,057.54 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003667 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00131434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00065880 BTC.

About Telcoin

TEL is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,728,700,558 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Telcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

